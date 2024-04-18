We spoke to Suzanne Geldard from the Oldham Times for the lowdown on FC Halifax Town’s opponents tonight.

Oldham boss Micky Mellon

How has Oldham's form been of late?

Dire. A nine-game winless run nine, with just one win in 12, has seen them drop from a position of being able to push for second or third spot to 10th, needing two wins from their final two games and other results to go there way to stand a chance of clinching seventh spot. Too many missed opportunities have left them needing snookers.

How do you rate their chances of reaching the play-offs now?

Slim at best. Too much needs to go in their favour. They are counting the cost of not turning draws (six in the last nine games - 17 all season) into wins.

If they do fall short of the top seven, what do you think the main reason would be?

Inconsistency in performance and selection. It's a bit like chicken and egg, what came first? Home form as well has been a long standing issue, not isolated to this season, but six home wins from 22 tells a grim story.

How would you rate the job Micky Mellon has done since he came in?

It's fair to say things have not gone to plan. Latics had a terrible start to the season leading to a change of manager, but in the interim they picked up some momentum on a six-game unbeaten run in the league. Micky Mellon got off to a winning start in a seven-goal thriller at Rochdale in October but immediately hit the buffers with a 3-0 defeat at Fylde and it was hit and miss from then until March. From there, it's been a downward spiral with such poor form. Players that he inherited have fallen out of favour with the manager, while those he signed in January have struggled to make an impact. After a goalless draw at rock bottom Oxford City last weekend he said the squad needed an overhaul. If he gets the opportunity to do that, and with a full pre-season under their belt, the proof will be in the pudding next season.

What is the mood among the fanbase about how the season has gone?

Flat, deflated, despondent, frustrated, angry. There is a range of emotions, and none of them positive at the moment. A season that promised so much has failed to deliver and risks ending as badly - if not worse - than it started.

What can Halifax expect to come up against, what's Oldham's style of play?

In all honesty it's hard to know what to expect. Oldham haven't got an identity and no two performances are the same from one game to the next. On their day they could beat anyone in the division - and should given the size of the budget and the squad and the calibre of players within it. But that day hasn't come often enough this season. There isn't enough pace or width within the squad, and a direct approach hasn't worked for them either.

Who will be your dangermen on Wednesday and why?

James Norwood. The top scorer hasn't scored in open play this calendar year, so he is overdue.

Injuries/suspensions?

Mike Fondop serves the last of his four-match ban tonight. Mark Kitching went off with a knock last Saturday so could be doubtful.

Likely line up and formation?