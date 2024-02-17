Nostalgia: 28 fantastic photos rolling back the years on sport in Ovenden and Illingworth

1 . Retro sport

Copley CC Under 14s turned out winners of an Inter-Cricket Summer School Cricket Festival held at Illingworth Cricket Club in 2004 as part of the ECB/DfES Physical Education School Sport and Club Links (PESSCL) initiative. All players received expert cricket coaching throughout the day including fielding skills and drills, batting and bowling and then put them into practice during games of Inter-Cricket which was played with coloured equipment and double scoring zones. IIlingworth CC's ECB qualified Coaches and Young Cricket Leaders staffed the event which also included teams from Queensbury, Southowram and Illingworth. Photo: sub