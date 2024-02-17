Nostalgia: 28 fantastic photos rolling back the years on sport in Ovenden and Illingworth

The photos feature sports clubs in Ovenden and Illingworth over the years.
Copley CC Under 14s turned out winners of an Inter-Cricket Summer School Cricket Festival held at Illingworth Cricket Club in 2004 as part of the ECB/DfES Physical Education School Sport and Club Links (PESSCL) initiative.
All players received expert cricket coaching throughout the day including fielding skills and drills, batting and bowling and then put them into practice during games of Inter-Cricket which was played with coloured equipment and double scoring zones.
IIlingworth CC's ECB qualified Coaches and Young Cricket Leaders staffed the event which also included teams from Queensbury, Southowram and Illingworth. Photo: sub
NSPCC sponsored bike ride at Illingworth Sports and Social Club in 2004. Chairman Stephen Anderson and NSPCC Community Appeals Manager Helen Verity. Photo: Steve Barraclough
Crossleys football teams and club officials at Illingworth Sports and Social Club in 2007. Back, from the left, are Sam Crowther, club secretary Mick Gavan and club chairman Paul Dungworth. Front, from the left, are Bethany Armstrong, ten, Scott Tomkins, 12, Rourke Woolley, six, Max Halsworth, seven, Regan Armstrong, seven, Matthew Gavan, seven, Mason Butterfield and Daniel Spencer, 12 Photo: Jim Fitton
Illingworth CC Under 17 Captain, Veryan Brooksby (centre) With Matthew Hoggard and Jenny Dunn in 2004. Veryan was the only Yorkshire representative out of 24 finalists at the NatWest Speed Stars Fast Bowling Competition held at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Photo: sub