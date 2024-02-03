News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Hebden Bridge boxing awards, April 2009Hebden Bridge boxing awards, April 2009
Hebden Bridge boxing awards, April 2009

Nostalgia: 33 cracking photos rolling back the years on sport in Hebden Bridge and Todmorden

Our latest sports gallery takes a look back over the years at sports in Hebden Bridge and Todmorden.
By Tom Scargill
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 19:00 GMT

The photos feature football, running, swimming, boxing and school sport in the towns.

Can you spot yourself or see anyone you recognise in these pictures?

Hebden Bridge Saints under 9s in 2004

1. Retro Sport

Hebden Bridge Saints under 9s in 2004 Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales
Hollins Holme FC in 2001. Wayne Dean, Jason Smith, Simon Raphael, Martin Conn, Paul Thwaites, Simon Newbitt, Robert Ogden, Paul Senior and Adrian Howard. Front row: Colin Greenwood, Neil Smith, Mick Latham, Dave Latham, Jordan Dean and Tom Booth

2. Retro Sport

Hollins Holme FC in 2001. Wayne Dean, Jason Smith, Simon Raphael, Martin Conn, Paul Thwaites, Simon Newbitt, Robert Ogden, Paul Senior and Adrian Howard. Front row: Colin Greenwood, Neil Smith, Mick Latham, Dave Latham, Jordan Dean and Tom Booth Photo: Charles Round

Photo Sales
Hebden Bridge Saints under 9 girls football team in 2005

3. Retro Sport

Hebden Bridge Saints under 9 girls football team in 2005 Photo: subm

Photo Sales
The girls football team at Riverside Junior and Infant School, Hebden Bridge, who won the Calderdale Primary School Girls Six-a-side tournament at Hipperholme and Lightcliffe High School in 2007. Back row, from the left, are Corrie Jackson-Levrier, nine, Olga Machado-Legal, ten, Neeve Fisher, 11, Esme Pimlott, ten. Front, from the left, are Martha Salter, nine, Lucyna Kazmierski, nine, Rose Tierney, ten, Rhiannon Healey, nine, and Amy Sim, ten.

4. Retro Sport

The girls football team at Riverside Junior and Infant School, Hebden Bridge, who won the Calderdale Primary School Girls Six-a-side tournament at Hipperholme and Lightcliffe High School in 2007. Back row, from the left, are Corrie Jackson-Levrier, nine, Olga Machado-Legal, ten, Neeve Fisher, 11, Esme Pimlott, ten. Front, from the left, are Martha Salter, nine, Lucyna Kazmierski, nine, Rose Tierney, ten, Rhiannon Healey, nine, and Amy Sim, ten. Photo: Jim Fitton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:NostalgiaHebden BridgeTodmorden