Nostalgia: 33 cracking photos rolling back the years on sport in Hebden Bridge and Todmorden

4 . Retro Sport

The girls football team at Riverside Junior and Infant School, Hebden Bridge, who won the Calderdale Primary School Girls Six-a-side tournament at Hipperholme and Lightcliffe High School in 2007. Back row, from the left, are Corrie Jackson-Levrier, nine, Olga Machado-Legal, ten, Neeve Fisher, 11, Esme Pimlott, ten. Front, from the left, are Martha Salter, nine, Lucyna Kazmierski, nine, Rose Tierney, ten, Rhiannon Healey, nine, and Amy Sim, ten. Photo: Jim Fitton