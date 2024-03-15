Cross Lane School, Elland achieved a favourable offsted report in 2006, with good improvement noted in sports. Pictured is Charlie Cole, 11, knocking one out of the park.Cross Lane School, Elland achieved a favourable offsted report in 2006, with good improvement noted in sports. Pictured is Charlie Cole, 11, knocking one out of the park.
Nostalgia: 36 cracking photos that roll back the years on sport in Elland

We’ve delved into the Courier archives again to take a look back at sport in Elland over the years.
By Tom Scargill
Published 15th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT

Have a look through our pictures and see if you can spot anyone you know.

Tae Kwon-Do grading in Elland in 2004

Tae Kwon-Do grading in Elland in 2004 Photo: Submitted

The Armed Forces Careers Information Office in Halifax presented the Elland Reserves football team with a brand new kit for the season in 2005.Back Row, (from left to right): Steve Moroney, Lee Perry, Zaher Moghul, Jez Cooke, Rab Narwaz, Chris Mrorney, Scott Nickerson, Gary Moody, Dereck Moody (Asst Manager), WO2 Nick McConnell (Captain, Manager). Front Row, Stuart Ackinson, Darren Ward, Saf Khan, Rick Fairburn, Usman Moghul, Chris Ward. Photo: Submitted

Members of the year 9 rugby team at Brooksbank school, Elland, in 2005

Members of the year 9 rugby team at Brooksbank school, Elland, in 2005 Photo: Ian Swift

Primary Disablity Sports Festival at Brooksbank School, Elland in 2005. Highbury School pupil Kate Grant, 10, playing new age curling.

Primary Disablity Sports Festival at Brooksbank School, Elland in 2005. Highbury School pupil Kate Grant, 10, playing new age curling. Photo: Jim Fitton

