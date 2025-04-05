"Not enough of them did their jobs today," says Millington after Town 'fortunate' to take a point at Eastleigh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Halifax boss Chris Millington admitted his side was fortunate to get a point at Eastleigh.

Ryan Galvin's late equaliser cancelled out Chris Maguire's penalty as Town's only effort on target ended their near eight-hour wait for a goal.

"We were fortunate," Millington told the Courier.

"It's exactly the same as last week (against Hartlepool), we've tried to play their game and they're better at it than we are.

Chris Millington

"They're better at the direct play and the physical aspect of the game, and the lads have got sucked into trying to play their way and not our way, and as a result, it's been a very, very long afternoon and we're very fortunate to get a point."

Millington admitted having only one effort on target all game wasn't good enough.

"Yeah, poor. And Zak's had a golden oppportunity to win the game for us at the end," said the Town boss.

"He's here to score goals and he's not even hit the target, so I think that's a large part of the prpblem at the moment.

"We aren't creating an awful lot, that's for sure, there's a lack of creativity in midfield, but also our forwards, when we do get opportunities, Luca Thomas in the first-half, must have been 40 yards over the bar and Zak has a golden opportunity to win the game for us and can't even hit the target.

"So that's an issue."

Even the fact that Town kept going and managed to find a late equaliser didn't draw much praise from Millington.

"I'm embarrassed with the performance as it is but I'd be even more embarrassed if we gave up," he said.

"We definitely don't give up, and ayone who does won't be at this club very long."

Maguire's goal came after Eastleigh had missed an earlier penalty, which was saved by Toby Savin.

"I thought the first one was but the second one, it looked like the tackle was made and the ball was travelling out of the box," said Millington.

"So I don't know how the referee's deemed that a penalty, but we can't argue with the fact Eastleigh deserved to be 1-0 up, so I'm not going to be bitter about how they did it."

Town's injury woes continued in the game as Florent Hoti was forced off with a dead leg.

"We'll see how quickly he can get himself back," said Millington.

On the extent of the foot injury to midfielder Lewis Leigh, who wasn't in the squad, Millington said: "I don't know, we'll see."

And on Owen Bray's absence, Millington said: "He wasn't well enough to train on Thursday so didn't travel."

Those three bring the total number of players unavailable for Town up to a full team of 11.

"An 11 that would give the 11 that started a real run for its money," Millington said.

"It's frustrating but I'm more focused on the lads who are out there and what job they're doing for the team.

"And not enough of them did their jobs today.

"The back four gave us everything, defended resolutely, tried to play out, but the lads ahead of them weren't good enough and turned it into a very long afternoon."

The Town boss added: "We've had a good week this week so that disappoints me even further, the way we've performed today.

"But we'll knuckle down and go again next week.

"I think some of the lads who are sat on the bench waiting for an opportunity are going to get one now because the lads who started didn't do enough to retain the shirt."