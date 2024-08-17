Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A frustrated Chris Millington said his Town side were "very poor" after their 1-0 home defeat to Aldershot.

Josh Barrett's third minute goal proved decisive after Halifax failed to muster an equaliser in an underwhelming performance.

"Poor, disappointing, not the Halifax Town that we expect and I'm very annoyed," Millington told the Courier.

"We started off poor, started off sloppy, any number of players weren't the players we signed, weren't the players we see regularly in training, weren't the players we expect them to be on a matchday.

Chris Millington

"We conceded a very, very sloppy goal. They'll be pleased with the finish but the fact is we've allowed them to come in from a wide area, something we don't do, we've allowed them to flick it on the edge of our box with a back heel, something we don't allow teams to do, and then we've dropped off so he's got space to curl it into the far corner, something which we don't allow teams to do, something we discussed yesterday in the walk-through preparations for the game.

"Not good enough."

The Shaymen registered only two efforts on target after Barrett's early goal.

"It is what it is isn't it, we know if you go 1-0 down in a National League game, especially to a team who will be focusing on making themselves well-structured behind the ball, given the amount of goals they've conceded last season and then in the first game this season - neither keeper's really had anything to do after they scored," Millington said.

"There's always goals against Aldershot, they conceded more than they scored last season and they scored an awful lot, so there should always be opportunities.

"But when you've got five or six lads - I'll be generous and just say - off-the-pace, because I'm concerned there's more to it than that, but let's be generous and say five or six lads off-the-pace, then you're not going to win National League football matches."

When asked if he was surprised by Town's poor performance after last week's opening day win over Barnet, Millington said: "No, we had a similar performance and a similar result after we beat Chesterfield last season, again, something we warned the lads about, we discussed.

"So it's not really a surprise but it doesn't stop it being incredibly disappointing."

The Town boss said the good work from the victory against Barnet had now been undone.

"The lads have really shot themselves in the foot because I'm left with question marks over five or six who actually performed well against Barnet and now they've got to come out and show that, actually, then can perform to that level more consistently because today, they were very poor," he said.

Millington was also unhappy with the performance of referee Garreth Rhodes.

"He had a really bad day, very inconsistent, made some strange decisions, things he penalised us for that he let go for Aldershot," said the Town boss.

"I don't really understand why that was the case but they were very simple things - the short corner we wanted to play, the player went and marked our man so we couldn't play it, when he's meant to be ten yards away, and the referee wouldn't do anything about it, even though the fourth official was communicating it to him.

"Then at the other end, a few minutes later, we try and mimic what Aldershot had done and we get moved back and penalised.

"There were a number of discrepanices that were unexplainable but we'll make sure we do a full report so he gets an opportunity to learn from some of his mistakes, in particular, the penalty on Sam Johnson where it was a clear penalty.

"Not that we're relying on that, we shouldn't have to rely on that in a game like today, but when you're not at your best, like we weren't today you at least need the referees to be consistent."

The Halifax manager also voiced his frustrations that the club have been refused permission to operate the multi-ball system at The Shay, where a replacement ball can be quickly utilised form the side of the pitch when the match ball goes out of play.

"I also feel let dow by the decision to deny us the opportunity to have multi-ball at The Shay," said Millington.

"Last season we were consistently the ground with the lowest ball-in-play time - last week against Barnet our match was the lowest ball-in-play time in the league.

"I'd suggest today will be the same, 45 to 48 minutes ball-in-play time, which it shouldn't be.

"That's not because teams are coming here and booming it out of play every five minutes or we have that style of play, it's purely because we have two epty stands and we've got young ballboys and ballgirls who have to go running round chasing balls about.

"We should have multi-ball here. Not only is itr killing the game, because the fourth official tells me he's adding that time on but he clearly isn't when we get five minutes of added time, the ball spent the best part of five minutes in the stands, so that alone should be added on.

"It's also robbing the fans of the game because other grounds we play at, or when the other two stands are full, we average about 57, 58 minutes ball-in-play time.

"So you can see the difference, there's 13 to 15 minutes' worth of football that's not happening at The Shay, that leads to low-scoring games, that leads to lack of goalmouth action, because we're missing the best part of 15 minutes' worth of football in most games when we have two stands shut.

"So that's incredibly frustrating, incredibly disappointing and something that either the referees have to take more account of when they're adding time on, or the league have to recognise that it's actually ruiing the spectacle of the division by not allowing us to have the multi-ball system at The Shay."

Town keeper Sam Johnson ran into the North Stand at one point during today's game to retrieve the ball after it had gone for an Aldershot corner.

"It's ridiculous, you've got your goalkeeper running around the stand trying to retrieve a ball," Millington said.

"The amount of times we've had players running into the Skircoat to try and go get a ball back, it's insane and it just really reflects poorly on the league.

"That's not an excuse for today, the reason we didn't win today is because we weren't good enough, but all of these things add up and create a frustration and a disappointment that I feel, the players feel and, ultimately, the fans might not recognise it, ut they certainly feel the disappointment of a lack of goalmouth action and a lack of football when they're paying their hard-earned cash to come and watch games."

Millington says the club have been told they can't have the system because they don't have "exceptional circumstances".

"You question why other clubs have it - Wrexham had it when they had one stand shut, Barnet have one stand missing and they have multi-ball, so it feels like another case of just ignoring the smaller club and not giving us the support that others get."