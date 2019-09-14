Notts County 1-0 FC Halifax Town

Former Halifax loanee Kyle Wootton's goal condemned FC Halifax Town to consecutive defeats as they lost 1-0 at 10-man Notts County.

Wootton failed to find the net in three appearances for Town last season, but made it two-in-two for County, 10 minutes after captain Michael Doyle was shown a straight red card.

Halifax had been out-of-sorts last time out against Yeovil, and didn't get back to their best here on a disappointing afternoon, as they lost against a team with 10 men for the second time this season.

The Shaymen never really got going here, never finding the same tempo and purpose that has illuminated their start to the campaign under Pete Wild.

Ben Turner headed wide from a corner within the first minute as County began well, getting into some dangerous crossing positions down Halifax's left side without having to do all that much, although they didn't make the most of them.

One from debutant Richard Brindley almost picked out Wes Thomas but for Sam Johnson's interception.

Town were on the back foot without ever really being under severe pressure, at least for a sustained spell.

The Shaymen played on the counter-attack, with Jamie Allen driving the ball across goal and wide after being set free down the right flank.

Cameron King, who had seen an early shot turned behind, started to see more of the ball as the first-half went on, as County had started to lose some of their early menace.

After Brindley's free kick went straight at Johnson from 25 yards, the Town keeper then tipped over a rasping drive from Wes Thomas.

Target men Tobi Sho-Silva and Wootton had offered strength and good hold-up play, but little goal threat.

It was the two playing off them - Cameron King and Wes Thomas - that were the dangermen.

County bookended the first-half with should-have-done-better chances when left-back Damien McCrory failed to control the ball unmarked at the far post.

New signing Charlie Cooper, who was thrown straight into the action in place of Jack Earing, was effective alongside Liam Nolan in midfield, and not shy of snapping into tackles.

Halifax had contained County, giving away few chances in a disciplined display, but the same could have been said of the hosts.

It had been a contest low on quality or inventiveness, and only came to life three minutes after the restart when County skipper Michael Doyle was shown a straight red card for what was judged to be too robust a tackle on Cooper in midfield.

That swung the momentum Town's way, with The Shaymen now in the ascendancy, playing like the home side and using cross-field balls to stretch the County defence.

But, like at Wrexham, Halifax fell behind to 10-men when Jim O'Brien was given too much time to play in Thomas, and when his shot was saved, Wootton gobbled up the rebound from near the penalty spot.

Town needed to change something and fast, with County responding as if they had the man advantage.

Danny Williams and Jeff king were brought on, and the latter immediately played in Allen, but his shot at a tight angle was saved by Sam Slocombe.

Thomas should have at least hit the target rather than balloon a shot over from eight yards, and he then had a shot well blocked by Jerome Binnom-Williams, with the hosts frustratingly carrying the greater goal threat.

Sho-Silva headed over Jeff King's teasing cross with eight minutes to go, but that was pretty much that from Town before full-time.

Notts County: Slocombe, McCrory, Rose, Turner (Rawlinson 70), O'Brien, Thomas Booty 84), Doyle, Brindley, Graham, Boldewijn, Wootton. Subs not used: Dennis, Fitzsimons, Bakayogo.

Scorer: Wootton (57)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 10

Corners: 4

FC Halifax Town: Johnson, Duckworth, Clarke, Staunton, Binnom-Williams, Cooper, Nolan, Allen, C King (J King 67), McAlinden (Williams 67), Sho-Silva. Subs not used: Appleyard, Hanson, Earing.

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 3

Attendance: 5,188 (646 away)

Referee: Andrew Miller

Town man of the match: Jamie Allen