Notts County 1-0 FC Halifax Town: Fans Panel verdict

Here is the verdict of the Fans Panel after FC Halifax Town’s 1-0 defeat at Notts County.

Kit Walton

Man of the match - The outfield players were surprisingly ineffective this week, but Sam Johnson had a decent game between the sticks. He makes very few mistakes generally, and today had the chance to show us his shot-stopping prowess. There was little he could do to stop County’s goal.

Moment of the match - It should have been the sending off. In theory, it gave us the opportunity to press forward with an attacking formation for virtually the whole of the second half. Unfortunately, it never worked out that way.

Moan of the match - Frustration rather than a moan. The loss of Matty Brown’s influence certainly showed today. We aren’t a one man team, but Matty’s presence and captaincy is very important to us. Hope he’s back soon!

Andrew Mann

Man of the match - Micheal Duckworth was the only one who stood out for me today. Solid as ever without doing anything spectacular.

Moment of the match - The red card just after half time. You’d think it would help us push on but sadly it seemed to have no effect and you couldn’t tell they were a man down.

Moan of the match - Yet again we fail to take advantage of the opposition going down to ten men. Probably the worst performance of the season which was a shame with such a big travelling support their to watch. Hopefully a positive response next Saturday.

Rob Brown

Man of the match - Cameron King. There weren’t many contenders this week but King always looks a cut above the rest. King created the only decent attempt on goal with a shot from the edge of the box in the first half.

Moment of the match - The red card for Notts County’s captain just after half time should have given the Shaymen a big lift, unfortunately it just galvanised the home team who went on to win the game.

Moan of the match - With around 650 travelling fans it was a great chance for the team to shine. Unfortunately everyone went home disappointed after a dull game and a missed opportunity.