Notts County 1-0 FC Halifax Town: Wild left frustrated as Shaymen slip to defeat

FC Halifax Town boss Pete Wild was left frustrated as his side lost 1-0 at Notts County.

Wild felt his team didn't do enough to win the match, and was particularly disappointed with their response to Kyle Wootton's goal, which came after Notts County skipper Michael Doyle was sent-off.

"They had two decent attempts on goal," Wild said. "One of which they've scored from.

"First-half it was evenly matched, a really good game of football.

"Second-half, you work all week on forcing a team one way, not getting beat, we're three versus two in our favour, we let them out, and they score.

"That's the difference in the game.

"The frustrating thing for me is when they do go down to 10 men, we've not tested the keeper once.

"How can you win a football match when they're down to 10 men and you don't test the goalkeeper?

"They're coming after us with two minutes to go and they've got 10 men.

"One shot in the game has won it, how frustrating."

Wild felt his side should have done more to prevent the winning goal.

"We had them on the touchline, three versus two," he said. "Don't let them get out. Shot at goal, saved, goal.

"We've worked all week on not getting beat, so yeah, I'm fuming."

Wild added: "We carried too many today. You can't say we were tired, you can't say we've had too many games. Load of rubbish.

"Too many people didn't give us their a-game, they gave us around their c or d game, which isn't good enough.

"Then you're relying on five or six lads to carry the team. You're not going to win anywhere if you're carrying too many players."

When asked why that was, Wild said: "I don't know. We've given the some time to rest their legs, freshen them up, worked hard Thursday and Friday to get them back on track where they need to be.

"Maybe some of them are a bit comfortable in the team so maybe I need to think about shuffling the pack a bit."