Notts County and Chesterfield installed as joint favourites for next season's National League title

National League big boys Notts County and Chesterfield have been installed as joint 7/1 favourites to win the National League next season.

The two former Football League clubs head Sky Bet's field to win the title ahead of Wrexham, who lost in last season's play-offs, who are at 10/1.

Behind them come Barnet, who finished 13th, and Fylde, who lost to Salford in the play-off final, both at 12/1.

Harrogate and newly-promoted Stockport are both at 14/1, with Solihull, who finished second last season, and Yeovil, who were relegated from League Two, at 16/1.

Halifax are rated as 40/1 shots, while Maidenhead are the 50/1 outsiders.

