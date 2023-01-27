Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Notts County.

Macaulay Langstaff

Venue: Meadow Lane

Date: Saturday, January 28

Kick-off: 3pm

Referee: Matthew Dicicco has shown 25 yellow cards and one red card in seven National League games this season

Odds: Notts County 1/4, draw 4/1, Halifax win 10/1

In the league this season

Notts County: P27 W18 D8 L1 F69 A25 GD44 Pts62

Halifax: P25 W9 D5 L12 F24 A33 GD-9 Pts32

Last five games

Notts County: Oldham (h) W 4-1, Oldham (a) D 2-2, Aldershot (a) W 3-0, Boreham Wood (h) D 2-2, Maidstone (FAT h) D 2-2 - Maidstone won 6-5 on penalties

Halifax: Guiseley (FAT a) W 1-0, Altrincham (a) L 2-1, Altrincham (h) D 2-2, Torquay (a) L 1-0, Scunthorpe (h) L 1-0

Scorers

Notts County: Macaulay Langstaff (22), Cedwyn Scott (13), Ruben Rodrigues (9), Adam Chicksen (8), Sam Austin (4), Quevin De Castro (4), James O'Brien (2), Aaron Nemane (2), Kairo Mitchell (2), Geraldo Bajrami (2), Joel Taylor, Kyle Cameron, Ed Francis, Matty Palmer, Connell Rawlinson

Halifax: Mani Dierseruvwe (8), Jamie Cooke (5), Rob Harker (4), Jordan Slew (2), Kian Spence (2), Harvey Gilmour, Angelo Capello, Jesse Debrah, Tylor Golden, Festus Arthur, Matty Warburton, Milli Alli, Yamen Osawe

Manager: Luke Williams was previously head coach at Swindon and, most recently, assistant head coach to Russell Martin at MK Dons and Swansea.

Last season: 5th in National League

One to watch: Macaulay Langstaff scored 32 goals for Gateshead last season and already has 22 in the league for County, with his red-hot form prompting speculation of a move to the Championship.

Head-to-head: Played 30, Notts County wins 14, draws 8, Halifax wins 8

Last time they met: Two goals from Macaulay Langstaff and one apiece for Cedwyn Scott and Kairo Mitchell helped County to a 4-1 win at The Shay in August.

Match facts: Only Yeovil have scored fewer National League goals this season than Halifax (24)

Macaulay Langstaff is the top scorer in the National League this season with 22 goals, but he has failed to score in his last five appearances at Meadow Lane.

Only Wrexham share Notts County's unbeaten home record this season in the National League.

Only Yeovil and Torquay have scored fewer away goals in the division this season than Halifax (9).

Notts County have only conceded six goals at home in the league this season - the lowest number in the division.

The Magpies have only failed to score in one game all season.

Only one opposing team, Chesterfield, has scored more than once in a league game at Meadow Lane this season.

Halifax have only won once in their last ten away league games.

Only Chesterfield and Wrexham have won more home league games this season than Notts County (9).

Only Maidenhead, Torquay and Maidstone have lost more away league games this season than Halifax (8).

Only Wrexham have scored more goals in the National League this season than Notts County (69), while only Wrexham and Southend have conceded fewer than County (25)

Notts County haven't lost in the league since being beaten 3-1 at Dorking Wanderers on September 17, while their last home defeat in the league was way back on February 5 last year against Grimsby.

Saturday's National League fixtures:

Torquay v Maidstone

Notts Co v Halifax

Barnet v Chesterfield

Southend v Eastleigh

Aldershot v Oldham

York v Maidenhead

Altrincham v Boreham W

Dorking W v Solihull M

Wealdstone v Gateshead

Scunthorpe v Bromley

