Alex South

The term ‘legendary’ is one bandied about all too often and without just reason in many cases, but where Alex South was concerned, at Halifax Town he is regarded as one and his place in the annals of the club’s history assured after racking up a then record number of 302 league appearances following his transfer from Liverpool in October 1956.

South had begun playing football with the Whitehawks and Manor Farm Boys’ Club, and joined the groundstaff at his home town club Brighton and Hove Albion aged fifteen before signing professionally.

He became a regular in the side from 1953-54 and made a total of 85 league appearances for the Seagulls before joining his old boss, Don Welsh, at Liverpool for a fee of £7,000 in December 1954.

Alex on left in action photo from a game with Bradford PA, 12 September 1964.

South spent much of his time at Anfield in the reserves, acting as cover for England international centre-half Laurie Hughes, and was limited to just seven first team outings.

But he did enjoy one real moment of glory, scoring a headed goal in front of the Kop which earned the Reds a point in an amazing 4-4 draw with Luton Town in April 1955.

But with the assurance of first team football from manager Bill Burnikell, South opted to join Halifax Town in October 1956, scoring on his debut (as well as missing a penalty) in a 3-1 win over Southport at The Shay.

South was a rugged no-nonsense defender, strong in the tackle and dominant in the air, and became the mainstay of the team, twice holding the position as captain.

Alex back row extreme left on the team photo from 1959-60.

During 1957-58 he missed only two games (through suspension) and formed the first of several formidable half-back lines with Brian Atkinson and Roy Lorenson, and later featuring Eric Harrison and Peter Tilley.

Halifax Town defied the odds to finish seventh in the table and qualify for the newly created Third Division and South was appointed skipper by Harry Hooper in 1958-59, though he missed the lifting of the West Riding Senior Cup for the first time that season because of damaged knee ligaments.

South’s time at the club coincided with a particularly difficult period for the club, with relegation from the Third Division in 1962-63 a new low, but South gave his all to the cause. Occasionally deployed, to some effect, at centre forward, he set a new club record of 287 league games, bettering Ted Craig’s total achieved in the thirties, in a 3-1 defeat at Aldershot on 19 September 1964, and later that season he became the first Halifax Town player to play 300 league games.

He reached that milestone at Barrow on 27 February 1965, before making a mad dash back in time to officiate at the opening draw of the Halifax Town Pools, of which South was the first promoter, at the Shay Hotel.

By then, South had switched to part-time footballer and retired at the end of the 1964-65 season, having amassed a total of 330 appearances in all competitions for the club, scoring fourteen goals.

He was later appointed commercial manager at the club and as a qualified coach, took charge of several local league sides as well as being an accomplished cricketer with Warley CC.

South acted as trainer under George Kirby during 1970-71 and became pools promoter in October 1976, whilst also fitting in other jobs, such as milkman and window cleaner.