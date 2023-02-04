News you can trust since 1853
Oldham Athletic v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Oldham Athletic from Boundary Park.

By Tom Scargill
2 hours ago
FC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll bring you all the updates from the game as they happen, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Key Events

HT

Oldham 0-0 Halifax

Town by far the better side but should be winning. Their attractive approach play has been let down by not taking their chances. Lots to like from The Shaymen though

45

Town free kick for a foul on Gilmour 25 yards out, came after a terrific little run by Alli where he beat 3 Oldham players

45

1 min added

44

Free kick comes to nothing

44

Dierseruvwe wins a free kick near the left corner of the Oldham box, crossing chance

43

1st shot on target of the game is a bobbler by Wright back to the keeper from just inside the box

40

Norma comes off his line to punch the ball away before Wright can reach it. Wright goes down, Town want a penalty, nothing given

40

Free kick bobbles around the Town box before a shot bobbles harmlessly wide

39

Keane was fouled, nothing given, then the ref gives a soft one against Keane seconds later. Oldham free kick right of centre, crossing chance 40 yds out

37

Oldham free kick on halfway - seemed soft though, Town showed more will to win the ball that’s all

FC Halifax TownNational League