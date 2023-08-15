Oldham Athletic v FC Halifax Town LIVE
We’ll be bringing you all the updates from Boundary Park as they happen, plus there’ll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.
Attendance
7,964 (808 away)
Town fail to punish sloppy play at the back from Oldham as Cooke opts to pass to Hunter rather than shoot and the keeper gets there first before he can have an effort
Good defending by Keane on the cover as Golden was caught out by a lofted pass. Subsequent cross gathered by Johnson from the throw in
Corner goes out for a goal kick
First decent delivery of the night by Town leads to a corner
Great from Cooke to win the ball back on the left on halfway then burst upfield and win a free kick left of centre, 45-50 yds out
Town too sloppy on the ball, losing it whenever it goes into the Oldham half
Town not got going this half at all. Look sluggish and leggy
Only one team in it at the moment and it’s the home side
Free kick blocked, falls to Dickenson left of centre 20-odd yards out and he blasts it just over