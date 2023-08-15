News you can trust since 1853
Oldham Athletic v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Welcome to our live coverage of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Oldham Athletic.
By Tom Scargill
Published 15th Aug 2023, 18:08 BST
FC Halifax TownFC Halifax Town
FC Halifax Town

We’ll be bringing you all the updates from Boundary Park as they happen, plus there’ll be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction from Town boss Chris Millington on the Courier website.

Oldham Athletic v FC Halifax Town LIVE

Show new updates
21:08 BST

Attendance

7,964 (808 away)

21:06 BST

59

Town fail to punish sloppy play at the back from Oldham as Cooke opts to pass to Hunter rather than shoot and the keeper gets there first before he can have an effort

21:05 BST

58

Good defending by Keane on the cover as Golden was caught out by a lofted pass. Subsequent cross gathered by Johnson from the throw in

21:03 BST

57

Corner goes out for a goal kick

21:03 BST

56

First decent delivery of the night by Town leads to a corner

21:02 BST

55

Great from Cooke to win the ball back on the left on halfway then burst upfield and win a free kick left of centre, 45-50 yds out

21:01 BST

54

Town too sloppy on the ball, losing it whenever it goes into the Oldham half

21:00 BST

53

Town not got going this half at all. Look sluggish and leggy

20:59 BST

52

Only one team in it at the moment and it’s the home side

20:58 BST

51

Free kick blocked, falls to Dickenson left of centre 20-odd yards out and he blasts it just over

