Oldham Athletic v FC Halifax Town preview

Pete Wild takes charge of FC Halifax Town for the first time on Tuesday night (7.45pm) against his former club Oldham Athletic.

Oldham-born Wild was appointed as Town boss last week, having been in charge of The Latics for 17 games during two temporary spells last season.

This will be Halifax’s final warm-up game before the start of the National League season at Ebbsfleet on Saturday.

So far in pre-season, The Shaymen have beaten Farsley 1-0 and Darlington 2-1, and drawn 1-1 with Doncaster Rovers.

Oldham, who are managed by former Monaco boss Laurent Banide, have lost 3-2 to Rochdale and 2-0 to Stockport, and drew 2-2 with Ashton United.

The Latics, who finished 14th in League Two last season, signed former Manchester United player Chris Eagles on Sunday. He joins a squad also containing Benin striker Desire Segbe Azankpo, Slovenina goalkeeper Gregor Zabret and French front-man Marvin Kokos.

Admission prices at Oldham will be £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and £1 for under 18s.

Town supporters will be in the Chaddy end using turnstiles 3-9 on the night.