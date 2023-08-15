Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Oldham Athletic.

David Unsworth, Oldham Athletic manager

Venue: Boundary Park

Date: Tuesday, August 15

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Referee: Steve Copeland showed 62 yellow cards and one red card in 18 National League games last season. He officiated Halifax 2-0 home win against Dagenham and Redbridge in October, their 1-1 draw against Solihull at The Shay in February and their 3-0 home win over Maidstone in April.

Odds: Oldham win 17/20, draw 11/5, Halifax win 16/5

Season so far

Oldham: Southend (a) L 4-0, Aldershot (h) W 5-1

Halifax: Bromley (h) W 2-0, Boreham Wood (a) L 2-0

Scorers:

Oldham: Norwood (2), Dickenson (2), Tollitt

Halifax: Evans, Alli

Manager: David Unsworth was appointed in September last year as successor to John Sheridan on a three-year contract. The former Everton and Sheffield United defender had a brief spell as caretaker-manager at Everton.

Last season: 12th in National League

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One to watch: Forward James Norwood was Oldham's marquee signing of the summer, having scored 11 goals in League One with Barnsley last season, and enjoying a successful career in the Football League with Ipswich and Tranmere. Netted twice in Oldham's thrashing of Aldershot on Saturday.

Head-to-head: Played 40, Oldham wins 16, draws 12, Halifax wins 12

Last time they met: Mani Dieseruvwe scored the winner for Halifax at Boundary Park in February after ex-Town man Mike Fondop had been sent-off for The Latics.

Match facts: Halifax have only lost once in their last 12 games, winning seven

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oldham have only lost once in their last 11 home games, winning six

The Shaymen have kept a clean sheet in six of their last nine matches

The Latics have only failed to score once in their last 11 home matches

Halifax have kept six clean sheets in their last ten away games

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Oldham have scored the first goal in nine of their last 11 home fixtures

Three ex-Halifax players - Liam Hogan, Dan Gardner and Mike Fondop - are on the books at Oldham, while Town's Jamie Stott is a former Oldham player.

Tuesday's National League fixtures:

Woking v Rochdale

Bromley v Wealdstone

York v Altrincham

Ebbsfleet v Aldershot

Oldham v Halifax

Eastleigh v Barnet

Hartlepool v Maidenhead

Oxford C v Chesterfield

Dorking W v Southend

Fylde v Kidderminster