Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Oldham Athletic.

Oldham Athletic v FC Halifax Town preview
Venue: Boundary Park
Date: Tuesday, August 15
Kick-off: 7.45pm
Referee: Steve Copeland showed 62 yellow cards and one red card in 18 National League games last season. He officiated Halifax 2-0 home win against Dagenham and Redbridge in October, their 1-1 draw against Solihull at The Shay in February and their 3-0 home win over Maidstone in April.
Odds: Oldham win 17/20, draw 11/5, Halifax win 16/5
Season so far
Oldham: Southend (a) L 4-0, Aldershot (h) W 5-1
Halifax: Bromley (h) W 2-0, Boreham Wood (a) L 2-0
Scorers:
Oldham: Norwood (2), Dickenson (2), Tollitt
Halifax: Evans, Alli
Manager: David Unsworth was appointed in September last year as successor to John Sheridan on a three-year contract. The former Everton and Sheffield United defender had a brief spell as caretaker-manager at Everton.
Last season: 12th in National League
One to watch: Forward James Norwood was Oldham's marquee signing of the summer, having scored 11 goals in League One with Barnsley last season, and enjoying a successful career in the Football League with Ipswich and Tranmere. Netted twice in Oldham's thrashing of Aldershot on Saturday.
Head-to-head: Played 40, Oldham wins 16, draws 12, Halifax wins 12
Last time they met: Mani Dieseruvwe scored the winner for Halifax at Boundary Park in February after ex-Town man Mike Fondop had been sent-off for The Latics.
Match facts: Halifax have only lost once in their last 12 games, winning seven
Oldham have only lost once in their last 11 home games, winning six
The Shaymen have kept a clean sheet in six of their last nine matches
The Latics have only failed to score once in their last 11 home matches
Halifax have kept six clean sheets in their last ten away games
Oldham have scored the first goal in nine of their last 11 home fixtures
Three ex-Halifax players - Liam Hogan, Dan Gardner and Mike Fondop - are on the books at Oldham, while Town's Jamie Stott is a former Oldham player.
Tuesday's National League fixtures:
Woking v Rochdale
Bromley v Wealdstone
York v Altrincham
Ebbsfleet v Aldershot
Oldham v Halifax
Eastleigh v Barnet
Hartlepool v Maidenhead
Oxford C v Chesterfield
Dorking W v Southend
Fylde v Kidderminster
Dag & Red v Gateshead