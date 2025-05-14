Oldham Athletic v FC Halifax Town preview

Here is our preview of FC Halifax Town’s National League play-off eliminator against Oldham Athletic.

Venue: Boundary Park

Date: Wednesday, May 14

Kick-off: 7.45pm

Action from Oldham v Halifax earlier this season

Referee: Aaron Bannister. Showed 109 yellow cards and three red cards in 27 games this season. Took charge of Town's 1-1 draw at home to Oldham in September, in which he sent off Oldham's Otis Khan.

Odds: Oldham evens, draw 12/5, Halifax 27/10

In the league this season

Oldham - 5th: PL46 W19 D16 L11 F64 A48 GD16 Pts73

Halifax - 6th: PL46 W19 D13 L14 F50 A46 GD4 Pts70

Last five games

Oldham: Yeovil (a) L 2-1, Hartlepool (h) W 2-1, York (a) D 1-1, Forest Green (a) L 1-0, Ebbsfleet (h) W 2-0

Halifax: Maidenhead (h) L 2-0, Fylde (a) W 1-0, Altrincham (h) L 3-0, Braintree (h) W 1-0, Wealdstone (a) L 3-1

Manager: Micky Mellon has previously achieved promotion on five occasions with three different clubs, leading Fleetwood to the National League title in 2012 having taken them up to the fifth tier two seasons earlier. He then plotted Tranmere’s return to the EFL in 2018 - part of a back-to-back promotion which saw him guide them to League One.

One to watch: Striker Mike Fondop scored four goals on loan for Halifax during the 2017-18 season and has also played for clubs including Chesterfield, Hartlepool, Burton and Wrexham. He joined Oldham in January 2022 and has scored 17 goals in the league this season. He has scored three times against Halifax already this season.

Head-to-head: Played 45, Oldham wins 18, draws 14, Halifax wins 13

Last time they played: Goals from Kian Harratt and Mike Fondop-Talom helped Oldham to a 2-0 win over Halifax at Boundary Park in March.

Match stats

Only bottom side Ebbsfleet scored fewer goals in the division this season than Halifax (50)

Halifax won more and lost fewer games and scored more and conceded fewer goals away from home than at The Shay in the league this season..

No side conceded fewer goals away from home in the National League this season than Halifax (22)

Only top two Barnet and York won more away games in the fifth tier this season than Halifax (10)

No team lost fewer away games in the National League this season than Halifax (5)

If Oldham win, it will be the first time they'll have won back-to-back games since the start of February

If the game ends as a draw after 90 minutes, it will then be decided by extra-time and penalties