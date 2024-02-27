Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oluwabori has scored two in his last four appearances for The Shaymen, including Saturday’s superb winner at Dagenham and Redbridge.

The winger has had a mixed first season so far, producing some exciting moments but also struggling for consistent form and drawing criticism from some Town fans.

"He was brought in because we knew at a certain point we were going to lose Milli Alli, we hoped it would be the end of this season, but obviously it was sooner,” Millington said.

"Andrew's a very similar type of player, very difficult to play against.

"Of course he's not identical to Milli, there's some things he's better at and some things that Milli Alli's better at but very similar in terms of the problems and questions he poses to oppositions.

"So we knew exactly what we were doing when we signed Andrew and we knew exactly what the pathway was going to be for him.

"It was going to take time, he would come in for some stick, much the same as Milli Alli did in his first couple of months at the club.

"But given time and a run of games, we know what a threat he can be to oppositions.

"He's starting to show that now. It is only the start, he's got a lot more to do, there's areas of the game he can improve.

"It's a very similar pathway that he's experiencing to that of Milli, who spent the first half of last season wrestling for form and trying to settle into the level and the club, much the same as Andrew has done this season.

"And it was about this time last year that people really started to appreciate what Milli could bring to the club, and similarly, they're starting to appreciate what Andrew can bring to the club.

"If he continues to work hard and he continues to apply himself and keep his feet on the ground, I'm sure he can have a real good impact on the run-in."