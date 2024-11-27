Oluwabori's equaliser earns Shaymen a point at league leaders Forest Green

Andrew Oluwabori's late equaliser earned FC Halifax Town a point away at league leaders Forest Green Rovers.

Kyle McAllister had set Rovers on the way to victory but Town levelled late on, becoming only the second team this season to take anything away from The New Lawn.

Forest Green were the better side in the first-half without being anything special, before a more even second-half in which Halifax will feel they were good value for the point.

Halifax should take plenty of encouragement from coming away with something here - six other teams this season will tell you that's no mean feat.

From the start, most of Town’s good work was coming off the ball, due to the fact Forest Green were seeing most of it.

But The Shaymen were proving to be what Rovers boss Steve Cotterill had suggested before the game: well organised, spirited and hard-working.

Not that Halifax needed to quieten the home crowd, with the only chanting coming from the travelling Town fans, allowing Cotterill's incessant instructions from the touchline to reverberate around the ground for all to hear.

The hosts had harmless shots off target from Christian Doidge and Adam May in a flat first 20 minutes.

Forest Green keeper Jed Ward - thankfully there weren't two of them - wasn't called into action until the 27th minute, claiming an Adam Senior cross.

Harvey Bunker had Rovers' first shot on target from a right wing cross, but Sam Johnson was equal to it.

The hosts then had a Charlie McCann free kick go just wide as they started to raise their game.

Tom Knowles twice might have at least tested Johnson when well placed on the left of the box, but hesitated too long both times with the Town defence stretched.

That didn't happen often though, with the Halifax back three solid and strong.

As expected, The Shaymen spent more time without the ball than with it, but it never felt like backs-to-the-wall at any point for the visitors.

When they did have it, only fleetingly did they show what they could do, with Adam Senior pushing up effectively down the right and Jack Jenkins trying to impact play in midfield, offering a burst upfield and Town's first shot on target not long before the interval.

Billy Waters, Florent Hoti and Jamie Cooke certainly all did their bit defensively, but weren't getting into the game enough.

Town did offer more of a threat after the break, with a corner that might have been scrambled in, Angelo Cappello's shot turned behind and Cooke's low effort on target.

It felt like Halifax were now at least going toe-to-toe with the leaders.

But they fell behind just after the hour mark when Halifaxlost the ball on halfway and never recovered, with a cross moments later from the left by Knowles converted with a low first time finish into the bottom corner by McAllister.

Town responded well to the goal though, with substitute Adan George getting into some good positions on the right flank and Waters having a shot turned behind from a tight angle.

Forest Green had more chances to score again than Halifax had to equalise, with the hosts wasteful from inside the box before Johnson kept out Christian Doidge's header.

But The Shaymen got an mipressive point when Oluwabori's shot from the edge of the box squirmed under keeper Jed Ward. Forest Green will have wished there were two of them.

Forest Green: Ward, Long, Inniss, Moore-Taylor, Robson, McCann, May, Bunker (Quigley 89), McAllister, Knowles (Osdebe 89), Doidge (Cardwell 89). Subs not used: Searle, Tozer, Jenks, Lavinier.

Scorer: McAllister (63)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 14

Corners: 3

Halifax: Johnson, Cummings, Smith, Adetoro (George 68), Senior, Pugh, Jenkins (Bray 81), Cappello (Evans 60), Hoti (Emmerson 90), Cooke (Oluwabori 73), Waters. Subs not used: Ford, Sinfield.

Scorer: Oluwabori (87)

Shots on target: 5

Shots off target: 2

Corners:5

Referee: Richard Eley

Attendance: 1,205 (41 away)

Town man of the match: Adam Senior. Got up and down the right flank well first half and defended well in the back three second half.