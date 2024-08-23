Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A terrific strike by Andrew Oluwabori saw FC Halifax Town rescue a point as they drew 1-1 at Dagenham and Redbridge.

Josh Rees' goal gave the hosts a deserved first-half lead, which Halifax made hard work of cancelling out, and didn't look like doing until Oluwabori's brilliant goal.

Town were good enough to beat title favourites Barnet and draw with promotion contenders Gateshead recently.

But they didn't match that level here for most of the game, second best and looking on the way to defeat.

Dagenham & Redbridge's home ground

But they kept going, didn't give up and got something out of it when it seemed they'd come away with nothing.

As a result, a point at Dagenham is creditable. But as a performance, this leaves a lot to be desired.

The hosts were the more productive side in possession, stringing more passes together and forcing Town into more defending than the other way round.

Ryan Hill, playing off the left, was a threat, setting up a decent chance for Frank Vincent, who fired over first time meeting a low cross after 17 minutes of high intensity but fairly low quality football.

Town wouldn't heed that warning though.

Halifax were too generous in possession, losing it too easily when it went into the opponents' half.

The Shaymen generally won the ball back through good defending or pressing, while Dagenham were getting the ball back through the visitors' knocking it long to no-one.

From another low cross by Hill on the left of the box, Rees scored in the same area Vincent had missed, leaving Chris Millington fuming that right wing-back Andrew Oluwabori hadn't tracked Hill's run.

If they were going to make mistakes like that off-the-ball, Town had to be better on it, but it just wasn't sticking.

Adan George wasn't getting into the game, and neither were Jamie Cooke and Tom Pugh in support of him.

Town's best players were their back three, which spoke volumes.

The Shaymen produced a nice move midway through the first-half with some one-touch passing after Jack Evans regained possession in midfield and eventually a cross from the right was cleared, but it was an isolated incident.

Daggenham hadn't been brilliant or blown Town away, but hadn't needed to be, having found Halifax too easy to defend against.

Time and again, The Shaymen lacked any assurance or cohesion, and Millington had seen enough to bring on Flo Hoti for Jack Jenkins two minutes before the break, by which time they'd produced just two efforts, with neither on target.

It wasn't long before Owen Bray was brought on too, with Millington running out of patience.

Rees should have doubled his tally ten minutes into the second-half but could only divert a low cross from the left onto the post and wide at full stretch.

Bray had at least added a bit of energy to midfield, but other than that, the second-half had been no better than the first by the time Town finally had a shot on target through Hoti's free-kick.

Dagenham had only had one shot on target themselves, but it was all they needed.

They'd also had far more balls into the box and shots blocked. In other words, they'd offered a threat.

Long ball after long ball from the back by Town was either sent straight back or bounced apologetically through to Dagenham keeper Elliot Justham.

The only positive for Town was it was still only 1-0.

That was until Oluwabori produced his second moment of magic at Victoria Road in as many seasons, with a fabulous low shot across goal from 20 yards, entirely out of kilter with Halifax's preeceeding 82 minutes.

Both teams slugged it out after that, having potential match-winning moments, Town arguably more of them, helped by their substitutes having an impact from the bench.

One of them, Zak Emmerson, and Hoti could have won it late on, with the former having a shot cleared in-front of the line and the latter seeing a superb effort tipped over by Justham.

Where had this team been all evening?

A point will be gratefully received though after a well below-par performance.

Dag & Red: Justham, Rendall, Eastman, Kalambayi, Vincent, Hessenthaler (Grego-Cox 85), Rees, Hill (Remy 60), Pereira, N'Guessan, Morais (Umerah 69). Subs not used: Woodhouse, Phipps, Ling, Rutherford.

Scorer: Rees (27)

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 9

Corners: 3

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Smith, Adetoro, Oluwabori, Jenkins (Hoti 43), Evans, Cappello (Emmerson 78), Cooke, Pugh (Bray 51), George (Cosgrave 67). Subs not used: Ford, Sinfield, Arthur.

Scorer: Oluwabori (83)

Shots on target: 4

Shots off target: 4

Corners: 5

Referee: Elliot Swallow

Attendance: 1,491 (94 away)

Town man of the match: Andrew Oluwabori produced the moment of the game, he gets the award for that alone.