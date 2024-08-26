Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jordan Tunicliffe's goal consigned FC Halifax Town to a 1-0 home defeat against Solihull Moors.

It's one win in their first five for The Shaymen, who were dreadful in the first-half, better in the second, but not good enough overall.

Solihull were nothing special, but Halifax failed to turn their dominance on the ball into any points.

Town switched to 4-2-3-1, having ended the game at Dagenham with it positively.

But they didn't particularly start the match here looking too comfortable, trying to play out from the back but not finding much rhythm.

They needed more movement and quicker passing; it was controlled possession but it didn't really go anywhere.

Their early chances came from pressing Solihull, with Jamie Cooke's header deflected wide and Owen Bray, one of two changes along with Florent Hoti, shooting off target from Adan George's pass.

Halifax were more aggressive than Solihull out of possession, more eager to regain it, with Moors content to shuffle back and keep their shape.

Hoti and Andrew Oluwabori were Town's most likely creators, yet they'd probably had fewer touches than anyone in blue.

There was an inexplicable lack of touches by Town in their own box defending a Solihull free kick just after half-an-hour, which was nodded into the six yard box by Olly Tipton, where Tunnicliffe headed in.

For the third game in a row, Halifax were behind.

And The Shaymen offered nothing in response, just too many sideways and backwards passes and not enough ingenuity, not enough incisiveness and certainly not enough threat.

Town had control of the game - they'd had that since the first whistle - but were doing nothing with it, knocking the ball around inside their own half, exactly where Solihull wanted them to.

Angelo Cappello and Oluwabori offered long overdue flashes of pace and excitement just before half-time, with the former's low shot from a tight angle Halifax's first on target, and the latter winning a free-kick that Hoti sent wide.

But it had taken Town 44 minutes to find the fast forward button.

James Gale had a shot from the left of the box kept out by Sam Johnson a few minutes after the interval, with Tow nstruggling as badly as they had in the first-half to find some composure and cohesiveness.

A swirling shot on target by Oluwabori heralded a more pdouctive spell, with Cappello making inroads down the left and some shots blocked by a Solihull defence finally being made to defend.

Town aere at least producing more one-touch passes, more width and more crosses, and at least looked like a team hungry to score now.

All Solihull were interested in doing was disrupting the game and wasting time, halting the momentum Halifax were trying to build.

Hoti's shot was tipped over by Laurie Walker from another Cappello cross, with every Town attack coming down the left flank. And there were now plenty of them.

Bray opted to pass to Cosgrave rather than shoot and then Cosgrave opted to take a touch rather than shoot, and his effort was blocked.

Yet another Cappello cross was then glanced wide by substitute Zak Emmerson, but after that, Solihull shored up the leak down their right side and the stream of chances and crosses dried up.

Sub James Clarke was then sent-off deep into added time for an off-the-ball incident before Emmerson fired over from 20 yards with the last kick.

Halifax: Johnson, Senior, Smith, Adetoro, Oluwabori, Bray (Emmerson 79), Evans, Cappello, Hoti, Cooke (Sinfield 90), George (Cosgrave 57). Subs not used: Ford, Arthur, Jenkins, Pugh.

Shots on target: 3

Shots off target: 13

Corners: 5

Solihull: Walker, Tipton (Clarke 83), Tunnicliffe, Whitmore, Newton, Osborne (Pinnington 83), Bostock, Gale (Wilkinson 63), Bowen, Warburton (Labadie 74), Stevens. Subs not used: Flahavan, Ryley, Stevenson.

Scorer: Tunnicliffe (31)

Shots on target: 2

Shots off target: 5

Corners: 3

Attendance: 1,554 (93 away)

Referee: James Westgate

Town man of the match: Tough to pick anyone who stood out. I'll give it to Angelo Cappello, who gave it his all and looked a threat down the left flank in the second-half.