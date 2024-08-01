Our club-by-club guide to the 2024-25 National League season

Chesterfield were runaway leaders for most of the 2023-24 campaign and were deserved champions.
This season could be a much more open division though, and we take a look at each club ahead of the big kick-off.
1. AFC Fylde
Manager: Chris Beech. Last season: 18th in National League. Key man: Attacking midfielder Nick Haughton produced another superb season for the club last term, scoring 18 goals, including a fantastic run of 10 goals in 12 games towards the end of the campaign. Photo: sub
2. Aldershot Town
Manager: Tommy Widdrington. Last season: 8th in National League. Key man: Jack Barham netted 14 goals last season in an impressive first full campaign for the club, and could take on extra responsibility in-front of goal with the departure of Lorent Tolaj. Photo: subm
3. Altrincham
Manager: Phil Parkinson. Last season: 4th in National League. Key man: Striker Regan Linney scored 14 goals last season, but whether he gets more than that this term depends how well The Robins cope with the loss of star man Chris Conn-Clarke. Photo: subm
4. Barnet
Manager: Dean Brennan. Last season: 2nd in National League. Key man: 19 goals two years ago, 29 goals last season - Nicke Kabamba will surely be one of the league's most prolific strikers again this time round. Photo: sub
