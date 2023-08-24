News you can trust since 1853
Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Friday night's game at Solihull Moors

Here is our predicted line-up for FC Halifax Town’s National League game against Solihull Moors on Friday night.
By Tom Scargill
Published 24th Aug 2023, 17:13 BST

As usual, we’ll have full coverage of the game on the Courier website, with our live blog, on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Could have done better for one or two goals against so far this season but has also made some fantastic saves and commanded his box well.

1. Sam Johnson

Could have done better for one or two goals against so far this season but has also made some fantastic saves and commanded his box well.

Already making the right centre-back role his own, is off the mark for Town with his goal at Oldham and should only get better as the season goes on.

2. Adam Senior

Already making the right centre-back role his own, is off the mark for Town with his goal at Oldham and should only get better as the season goes on.

We've been wrong thinking Cummings would come into the side already this season, but with Solihull's giant striker Mark Beck one of their biggest threats, we think Cummings could replace Jordan Keane at the heart of the back three to help counter the Moors forward.

3. Jo Cummings

We've been wrong thinking Cummings would come into the side already this season, but with Solihull's giant striker Mark Beck one of their biggest threats, we think Cummings could replace Jordan Keane at the heart of the back three to help counter the Moors forward.

Played most of his football in the middle of the back three last season but is playing as the left centre-back at the moment, and has adapted well, setting up Rob Harker for his wonder goal at Oldham.

4. Jamie Stott

Played most of his football in the middle of the back three last season but is playing as the left centre-back at the moment, and has adapted well, setting up Rob Harker for his wonder goal at Oldham.

