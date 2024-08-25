Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Monday's game against Solihull Moors

By Tom Scargill
Published 25th Aug 2024, 12:00 BST
Here is the FC Halifax Town team we think will start in Monday’s National League game against Solihull Moors.

You can follow all the updates from the game on our live blog, plus there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Nothing he could have done about the goal at Dagenham but otherwise did what he had to do well.

1. Sam Johnson

Nothing he could have done about the goal at Dagenham but otherwise did what he had to do well. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Until Town get players back off the injured list, I can see them sticking with 3-4-3. Senior has defended wholeheartedly so far this season, his error against Gateshead aside, but just needs more composure on the ball to bring it out from the back.

2. Adam Senior

Until Town get players back off the injured list, I can see them sticking with 3-4-3. Senior has defended wholeheartedly so far this season, his error against Gateshead aside, but just needs more composure on the ball to bring it out from the back. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Has been impressive in the first four games, looks a really good addition.

3. Will Smith

Has been impressive in the first four games, looks a really good addition. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

As you'd expect for someone 6ft 5in, he wins such a good amount of aerial battles, and he adds to good balance due to being left-footed. Has got decent ability on the ball too, just needs to show it more consistently.

4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro

As you'd expect for someone 6ft 5in, he wins such a good amount of aerial battles, and he adds to good balance due to being left-footed. Has got decent ability on the ball too, just needs to show it more consistently. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

