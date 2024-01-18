News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game against Maidenhead United

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for their home game with Maidenhead United on Saturday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 18th Jan 2024, 09:48 GMT

It will be The Shaymen’s first game in two weeks, since the 3-0 defeat at Southend, due to the postponement of Tuesday’s match against Solihull Moors.

Not often Big Sam concedes three goals in a game. Will want to get back to a clean sheet on Saturday.

1. Sam Johnson

Not often Big Sam concedes three goals in a game. Will want to get back to a clean sheet on Saturday. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales
Town still have the best defensive record in the league but looked more porous than usual at Southend. A lot of their attacks came down the right of the Halifax defence, with Senior experiencing a busy afternoon.

2. Adam Senior

Town still have the best defensive record in the league but looked more porous than usual at Southend. A lot of their attacks came down the right of the Halifax defence, with Senior experiencing a busy afternoon. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

Photo Sales
Would expect the same back three in terms of personnel but they'll need to tighten up.

3. Jordan Keane

Would expect the same back three in terms of personnel but they'll need to tighten up. Photo: Marcus Branston

Photo Sales
Town should dominate possession on Saturday, but the back three will need to be wary of Maidenhead hitting them on the break.

4. Jamie Stott

Town should dominate possession on Saturday, but the back three will need to be wary of Maidenhead hitting them on the break. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownMaidenhead UnitedSouthend