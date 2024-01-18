Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game against Maidenhead United

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for their home game with Maidenhead United on Saturday.
It will be The Shaymen’s first game in two weeks, since the 3-0 defeat at Southend, due to the postponement of Tuesday’s match against Solihull Moors.
1. Sam Johnson
Not often Big Sam concedes three goals in a game. Will want to get back to a clean sheet on Saturday. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
2. Adam Senior
Town still have the best defensive record in the league but looked more porous than usual at Southend. A lot of their attacks came down the right of the Halifax defence, with Senior experiencing a busy afternoon. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
3. Jordan Keane
Would expect the same back three in terms of personnel but they'll need to tighten up. Photo: Marcus Branston
4. Jamie Stott
Town should dominate possession on Saturday, but the back three will need to be wary of Maidenhead hitting them on the break. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town