Town boss Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game against Oxford City

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game against Oxford City.
By Tom Scargill
Published 18th Aug 2023, 08:21 BST

See if you agree with how we think The Shaymen will line-up.

Could have done better for Oldham's goal on Tuesday night but has otherwise had a solid start to the season.

1. Sam Johnson

Could have done better for Oldham's goal on Tuesday night but has otherwise had a solid start to the season.

Tuesday night's match-winner, Senior seems to have picked up where he left off last season, looking strong at the back.

2. Adam Senior

Tuesday night's match-winner, Senior seems to have picked up where he left off last season, looking strong at the back.

Keane deserves a lot of credit for how he has started the campaign, coming in from the cold and not looing out of place at all in the middle of the back three.

3. Jordan Keane

Keane deserves a lot of credit for how he has started the campaign, coming in from the cold and not looing out of place at all in the middle of the back three.

Arguably has been the best of the back three so far, Stott has proved to be a terrific signing for Town since joining last summer. And should only keep improving.

4. Jamie Stott

Arguably has been the best of the back three so far, Stott has proved to be a terrific signing for Town since joining last summer. And should only keep improving.

