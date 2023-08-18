Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game against Oxford City.
See if you agree with how we think The Shaymen will line-up.
1. Sam Johnson
Could have done better for Oldham's goal on Tuesday night but has otherwise had a solid start to the season. Photo: Marcus Branston
2. Adam Senior
Tuesday night's match-winner, Senior seems to have picked up where he left off last season, looking strong at the back. Photo: Marcus Branston
3. Jordan Keane
Keane deserves a lot of credit for how he has started the campaign, coming in from the cold and not looing out of place at all in the middle of the back three. Photo: Marcus Branston
4. Jamie Stott
Arguably has been the best of the back three so far, Stott has proved to be a terrific signing for Town since joining last summer. And should only keep improving. Photo: Marcus Branston