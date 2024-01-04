Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game against Southend United

Here is the team we think Chris Millington will choose for FC Halifax Town’s game at Southend United on Saturday.
Have a look and see what you think Town fans….
1. Sam Johnson
Another clean sheet in the bag for the Town skipper last time out. If he can keep one at Southend that would be a very creditable afternoon's work. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Played very well on New Year's Day, both defensively and going forward. Really growing in stature as a Halifax player. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
3. Jordan Keane
Should have scored in the second-half on New Year's Day but blazed over from six yards. Otherwise had a solid game again. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Jamie Stott
Did his best to get forward down the left, especially as Town tried to press home their man advantage, on Monday and defended as reliably as he usually does. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town