Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game against Southend United

Here is the team we think Chris Millington will choose for FC Halifax Town’s game at Southend United on Saturday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 4th Jan 2024, 13:00 GMT

Have a look and see what you think Town fans….

Another clean sheet in the bag for the Town skipper last time out. If he can keep one at Southend that would be a very creditable afternoon's work.

1. Sam Johnson

Another clean sheet in the bag for the Town skipper last time out. If he can keep one at Southend that would be a very creditable afternoon's work. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Played very well on New Year's Day, both defensively and going forward. Really growing in stature as a Halifax player.

2. Adam Senior

Played very well on New Year's Day, both defensively and going forward. Really growing in stature as a Halifax player. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Should have scored in the second-half on New Year's Day but blazed over from six yards. Otherwise had a solid game again.

3. Jordan Keane

Should have scored in the second-half on New Year's Day but blazed over from six yards. Otherwise had a solid game again. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Did his best to get forward down the left, especially as Town tried to press home their man advantage, on Monday and defended as reliably as he usually does.

4. Jamie Stott

Did his best to get forward down the left, especially as Town tried to press home their man advantage, on Monday and defended as reliably as he usually does. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

