Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game against Wealdstone

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Saturday’s home game against Wealdstone.
By Tom Scargill
Published 15th Nov 2023, 09:22 GMT

Made some very good saves at Maidenhead but didn't appear to be able to do anything about Kane Ferdinand's goal.

1. Sam Johnson

Made some very good saves at Maidenhead but didn't appear to be able to do anything about Kane Ferdinand's goal.

His distribution from the back could have been better at times on Saturday, when he was taken off before the end.

2. Adam Senior

His distribution from the back could have been better at times on Saturday, when he was taken off before the end.

Didn't have too much to do in terms of last-gasp defending at Maidenhead, lost a few aerial battles to Tobi Sho-Silva.

3. Jordan Keane

Didn't have too much to do in terms of last-gasp defending at Maidenhead, lost a few aerial battles to Tobi Sho-Silva.

Defensively solid, but like Senior, also perhaps needs to sharpen up his distribution from the back.

4. Jamie Stott

Defensively solid, but like Senior, also perhaps needs to sharpen up his distribution from the back.

