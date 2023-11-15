Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game against Wealdstone

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Saturday’s home game against Wealdstone.
See if you agree with our selection….
1. Sam Johnson
Made some very good saves at Maidenhead but didn't appear to be able to do anything about Kane Ferdinand's goal. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
2. Adam Senior
His distribution from the back could have been better at times on Saturday, when he was taken off before the end. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
3. Jordan Keane
Didn't have too much to do in terms of last-gasp defending at Maidenhead, lost a few aerial battles to Tobi Sho-Silva. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
4. Jamie Stott
Defensively solid, but like Senior, also perhaps needs to sharpen up his distribution from the back. Photo: National World