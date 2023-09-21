News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game at Barnet

Here is how we think FC Halifax Town will line-up in their National League game at Barnet on Saturday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 21st Sep 2023, 09:09 BST

Have a scroll through and see if you agree with our selection Town fans...

Made some excellent saves at Chesterfield, where he conceded three goals in a game for the first time this season.

1. Sam Johnson

Made some excellent saves at Chesterfield, where he conceded three goals in a game for the first time this season.

With no Adam Senior, the question is how will Town reshuffle themselves at Barnet. There's some different options, including changing to a back four, but the route they take could be to shift Cummings into Senior's role as the right sided centre-back.

2. Jo Cummings

With no Adam Senior, the question is how will Town reshuffle themselves at Barnet. There's some different options, including changing to a back four, but the route they take could be to shift Cummings into Senior's role as the right sided centre-back.

That would then surely see Jordan Keane coming into the back three. He started the season well in that role and Senior's suspension could be the chance he needs to get back into the side.

3. Jordan Keane

That would then surely see Jordan Keane coming into the back three. He started the season well in that role and Senior's suspension could be the chance he needs to get back into the side.

Whatever happens, Stott will keep his place at the back. He's probably been Town's most consistent performer in defence so far this season.

4. Jamie Stott

Whatever happens, Stott will keep his place at the back. He's probably been Town's most consistent performer in defence so far this season.

Related topics:FC Halifax TownNational League