Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game at Barnet

Here is how we think FC Halifax Town will line-up in their National League game at Barnet on Saturday.
Have a scroll through and see if you agree with our selection Town fans...
1. Sam Johnson
Made some excellent saves at Chesterfield, where he conceded three goals in a game for the first time this season. Photo: Marcus Branston
2. Jo Cummings
With no Adam Senior, the question is how will Town reshuffle themselves at Barnet. There's some different options, including changing to a back four, but the route they take could be to shift Cummings into Senior's role as the right sided centre-back. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
3. Jordan Keane
That would then surely see Jordan Keane coming into the back three. He started the season well in that role and Senior's suspension could be the chance he needs to get back into the side. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
4. Jamie Stott
Whatever happens, Stott will keep his place at the back. He's probably been Town's most consistent performer in defence so far this season. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON