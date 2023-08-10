News you can trust since 1853
Halifax boss Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game at Boreham Wood

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game at Boreham Wood.
By Tom Scargill
Published 10th Aug 2023, 13:05 BST

Do you agree with our pick for how Halifax will line-up?

Whatever else happens, Sam Johnson is sure to keep his place in goal. Started the season in perfect style with a clean sheet last time out.

1. Sam Johnson

Whatever else happens, Sam Johnson is sure to keep his place in goal. Started the season in perfect style with a clean sheet last time out.

Looks set to make the right centre-back slot his own this season and looked very comfortable there last Saturday.

2. Adam Senior

Looks set to make the right centre-back slot his own this season and looked very comfortable there last Saturday.

Was superb at the heart of the back three against Bromley, not putting a foot wrong all game.

3. Jordan Keane

Was superb at the heart of the back three against Bromley, not putting a foot wrong all game.

Another who played very well last Saturday, defending well and stepping out from the back down the left.

4. Jamie Stott

Another who played very well last Saturday, defending well and stepping out from the back down the left.

