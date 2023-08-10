Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game at Boreham Wood.
Do you agree with our pick for how Halifax will line-up?
1. Sam Johnson
Whatever else happens, Sam Johnson is sure to keep his place in goal. Started the season in perfect style with a clean sheet last time out. Photo: Marcus Branston
2. Adam Senior
Looks set to make the right centre-back slot his own this season and looked very comfortable there last Saturday. Photo: Marcus Branston
3. Jordan Keane
Was superb at the heart of the back three against Bromley, not putting a foot wrong all game. Photo: Marcus Branston
4. Jamie Stott
Another who played very well last Saturday, defending well and stepping out from the back down the left. Photo: Marcus Branston