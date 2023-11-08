Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game at Maidenhead United

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's National League game at Maidenhead United.
See if you agree with our selection Town fans….
1. Sam Johnson
Is having a fantastic season and has already earned Town some crucial points so far this term. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
2. Adam Senior
Has been excellent at the back, as well as coming up with some important goals. Should only improve further as the campaign goes on. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography
3. Jordan Keane
A reliable, steady presence in the middle of Town's back three. Photo: Marcus Branston
4. Jamie Stott
A crucial part of Town's impressive defence and adds important balance as a natural left-footer. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON