Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game at Maidenhead United

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's National League game at Maidenhead United.
By Tom Scargill
Published 8th Nov 2023, 09:15 GMT

1. Sam Johnson

Is having a fantastic season and has already earned Town some crucial points so far this term. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

2. Adam Senior

Has been excellent at the back, as well as coming up with some important goals. Should only improve further as the campaign goes on. Photo: Bruce Fitzgerald Photography

3. Jordan Keane

A reliable, steady presence in the middle of Town's back three. Photo: Marcus Branston

4. Jamie Stott

A crucial part of Town's impressive defence and adds important balance as a natural left-footer. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

