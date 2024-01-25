Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game at Wealdstone

Have a scroll through Town fans and see if you agree…..
1. Sam Johnson
May feel he could have done better for Fylde's first goal on Tuesday night, but produced an excellent save in added time to preserve the point. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
2. Adam Senior
Was taken off before the end on Tuesday having been outwitted by Nick Haughton for Fylde's second goal. Remains an important part of the side though and will only get better. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
3. Jordan Keane
Town looked frail defensively during a challenging first-half on Tuesday. Wouldn't expect the personnel of the back three to change, but the experience of the likes of Keane will be needed to navigate their back way to keeping clean sheets. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Jamie Stott
Recovered from a poor first-half to help keep things tighter at the back as Town got back on level terms on Tuesday. Made some important clearances and blocks when Halifax were under pressure. Photo: National World