News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game at Wealdstone

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for their trip to Wealdstone on Saturday.
By Tom Scargill
Published 25th Jan 2024, 09:21 GMT

Have a scroll through Town fans and see if you agree…..

May feel he could have done better for Fylde's first goal on Tuesday night, but produced an excellent save in added time to preserve the point.

1. Sam Johnson

May feel he could have done better for Fylde's first goal on Tuesday night, but produced an excellent save in added time to preserve the point. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales
Was taken off before the end on Tuesday having been outwitted by Nick Haughton for Fylde's second goal. Remains an important part of the side though and will only get better.

2. Adam Senior

Was taken off before the end on Tuesday having been outwitted by Nick Haughton for Fylde's second goal. Remains an important part of the side though and will only get better. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Photo Sales
Town looked frail defensively during a challenging first-half on Tuesday. Wouldn't expect the personnel of the back three to change, but the experience of the likes of Keane will be needed to navigate their back way to keeping clean sheets.

3. Jordan Keane

Town looked frail defensively during a challenging first-half on Tuesday. Wouldn't expect the personnel of the back three to change, but the experience of the likes of Keane will be needed to navigate their back way to keeping clean sheets. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Recovered from a poor first-half to help keep things tighter at the back as Town got back on level terms on Tuesday. Made some important clearances and blocks when Halifax were under pressure.

4. Jamie Stott

Recovered from a poor first-half to help keep things tighter at the back as Town got back on level terms on Tuesday. Made some important clearances and blocks when Halifax were under pressure. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownWealdstone