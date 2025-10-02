Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game with Brackley at The Shay

You can follow all the updates from The Shay throughout the afternoon on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Big performance from him on Wednesday. Made a couple of vital saves and relieved pressure with some punches and catches. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Sean Tarima
Got away with one at Rochdale when he directed a back header into the path of Mani Dieseruvwe, but had a good game other than that. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Shaun Hobson
Really came to the fore as the game went on and Town were protecting their lead, defending magnificently. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Jevon Mills
What a signing. Still early days but if he carries on like this, he could be added to the pantheon of Town centre-backs of recent years along with Marc Roberts, Jamie Stott and Jesse Debrah. Photo: Sean Troup