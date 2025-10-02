Adam Lakelandplaceholder image
Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game with Brackley at The Shay

By Tom Scargill
Published 2nd Oct 2025, 09:38 BST
Here is the FC Halifax Town team we think will start in Saturday’s home game against Brackley.

You can follow all the updates from The Shay throughout the afternoon on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

1. Sam Johnson

Big performance from him on Wednesday. Made a couple of vital saves and relieved pressure with some punches and catches. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

2. Sean Tarima

Got away with one at Rochdale when he directed a back header into the path of Mani Dieseruvwe, but had a good game other than that. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

3. Shaun Hobson

Really came to the fore as the game went on and Town were protecting their lead, defending magnificently. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

4. Jevon Mills

What a signing. Still early days but if he carries on like this, he could be added to the pantheon of Town centre-backs of recent years along with Marc Roberts, Jamie Stott and Jesse Debrah. Photo: Sean Troup

