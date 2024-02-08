News you can trust since 1853
Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for their trip to Dorking Wanderers on Saturday

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town side for Saturday’s National League game at Dorking Wanderers.
By Tom Scargill
Published 8th Feb 2024, 09:18 GMT

As usual, you’ll be able to follow all the action as it happens on our live blog and there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Going through a sticky patch compared to his usual high standards, conceding some soft goals and not keeping clean sheets. One of those on Saturday would be very welcome.

1. Sam Johnson

Was on the bench on Tuesday night but fancy him to come back in on Saturday. Adam Senior started at right-back against Solihull but didn't offer the same penetration and close control that Golden can offer in attacking positions.

2. Tylor Golden

For Senior, it might be more of a question whether he starts in place of Keane to partner Jamie Stott in defence - if Town keep four at the back. If it changes to a back three, Senior should start, but if they retain a back four, Senior may go back to the bench.

3. Jordan Keane

However Town line-up at the back, Stott will start.

4. Rochdale 0-1 Halifax - Jamie Stott.jpg

