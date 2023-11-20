News you can trust since 1853
Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for tomorrow night's game against Fylde

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for tomorrow night's game against Fylde at The Shay.
By Tom Scargill
Published 20th Nov 2023, 09:42 GMT

As usual you can follow all the action from the game on the Courier website, where there will be a live blog, an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Another superb display on Saturday from the Town captain. You could argue he's just doing his job by saving shots but he does it extremely well.

1. Sam Johnson

Another superb display on Saturday from the Town captain. You could argue he's just doing his job by saving shots but he does it extremely well. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Defended well when the Town back line was put under pressure. Be great for him and the rest of the Halifax defence to get back-to-back clean sheets now.

2. Adam Senior

Defended well when the Town back line was put under pressure. Be great for him and the rest of the Halifax defence to get back-to-back clean sheets now. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

A great tackle by him to start the move that produced the winner on Saturday, which capped another really good performance by him.

3. Jordan Keane

A great tackle by him to start the move that produced the winner on Saturday, which capped another really good performance by him. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Also defended really well when called upon against Wealdstone.

4. Jamie Stott

Also defended really well when called upon against Wealdstone. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

