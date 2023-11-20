Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for tomorrow night's game against Fylde

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town team for tomorrow night's game against Fylde at The Shay.
As usual you can follow all the action from the game on the Courier website, where there will be a live blog, an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Another superb display on Saturday from the Town captain. You could argue he's just doing his job by saving shots but he does it extremely well. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Defended well when the Town back line was put under pressure. Be great for him and the rest of the Halifax defence to get back-to-back clean sheets now. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
3. Jordan Keane
A great tackle by him to start the move that produced the winner on Saturday, which capped another really good performance by him. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
4. Jamie Stott
Also defended really well when called upon against Wealdstone. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town