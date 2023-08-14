News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Town boss Chris MillingtonTown boss Chris Millington
Town boss Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for tomorrow night's game at Oldham Athletic

Here is the side we think Chris Millington will choose for FC Halifax Town's game at Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night.
By Tom Scargill
Published 14th Aug 2023, 13:32 BST

See if you agree with our selection.

Made some good saves at Boreham Wood and was probably Town's best player on the day.

1. Sam Johnson

Made some good saves at Boreham Wood and was probably Town's best player on the day. Photo: Marcus Branston

Photo Sales
Has looked assured and calm in the opening two games since joining permanently.

2. Adam Senior

Has looked assured and calm in the opening two games since joining permanently. Photo: Marcus Branston

Photo Sales
With Town conceding two goals from set-pieces on Saturday, that could open the door for Cummings to replace Jordan Keane in the back three to add more height. Keane has done well in the first two games but Cummings could help The Shaymen defend balls into the box better at restarts.

3. Jo Cummings

With Town conceding two goals from set-pieces on Saturday, that could open the door for Cummings to replace Jordan Keane in the back three to add more height. Keane has done well in the first two games but Cummings could help The Shaymen defend balls into the box better at restarts. Photo: Marcus Branston

Photo Sales
Another who has started the season pretty well, looking solid and dependable at the back.

4. Jamie Stott

Another who has started the season pretty well, looking solid and dependable at the back. Photo: Marcus Branston

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:FC Halifax Town