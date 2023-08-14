Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for tomorrow night's game at Oldham Athletic

Here is the side we think Chris Millington will choose for FC Halifax Town's game at Oldham Athletic on Tuesday night.
See if you agree with our selection.
1. Sam Johnson
Made some good saves at Boreham Wood and was probably Town's best player on the day. Photo: Marcus Branston
2. Adam Senior
Has looked assured and calm in the opening two games since joining permanently. Photo: Marcus Branston
3. Jo Cummings
With Town conceding two goals from set-pieces on Saturday, that could open the door for Cummings to replace Jordan Keane in the back three to add more height. Keane has done well in the first two games but Cummings could help The Shaymen defend balls into the box better at restarts. Photo: Marcus Branston
4. Jamie Stott
Another who has started the season pretty well, looking solid and dependable at the back. Photo: Marcus Branston