Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Tuesday night's home game against Hartlepool United

Here is how we think FC Halifax Town will line-up against Hartlepool United at The Shay on Tuesday night.
By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 09:52 BST

You can follow all the action on the Courier website on the night with our live blog, match report and post-match reaction.

Was excellent against Kidderminster on Saturday, making some crucial saves at vital times.

1. Sam Johnson

Was excellent against Kidderminster on Saturday, making some crucial saves at vital times. Photo: FC Halifax TownDarren Murphy

Played really well on Saturday, often the first line of defence with a block or a clearance

2. Adam Senior

Played really well on Saturday, often the first line of defence with a block or a clearance Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Continues to look very comfortable in the middle of the back three. Credit to him for coming in from the cold and not only holding down a first-team role, but doing it very well.

3. Jordan Keane

Continues to look very comfortable in the middle of the back three. Credit to him for coming in from the cold and not only holding down a first-team role, but doing it very well. Photo: Marcus Branston

A reliable, steadying influence at the back. Is performing consistently well this season.

4. Jamie Stott

A reliable, steadying influence at the back. Is performing consistently well this season. Photo: National World

