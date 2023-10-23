Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Tuesday night's home game against Hartlepool United

Here is how we think FC Halifax Town will line-up against Hartlepool United at The Shay on Tuesday night.
You can follow all the action on the Courier website on the night with our live blog, match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Was excellent against Kidderminster on Saturday, making some crucial saves at vital times. Photo: FC Halifax TownDarren Murphy
2. Adam Senior
Played really well on Saturday, often the first line of defence with a block or a clearance Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
3. Jordan Keane
Continues to look very comfortable in the middle of the back three. Credit to him for coming in from the cold and not only holding down a first-team role, but doing it very well. Photo: Marcus Branston
4. Jamie Stott
A reliable, steadying influence at the back. Is performing consistently well this season. Photo: National World