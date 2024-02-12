Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Tuesday night's match against Maidenhead United

Keep up to date will all the latest Town news here.
1. Sam Johnson
Looked back to his old self at Dorking. Town will feel they might have done better all-round with the hosts' goal on Saturday but Johnson was a steadying influence at the back throughout the game, not that he had too much to do second-half. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Tylor Golden
His best game for a little while at the weekend, got up and down the right flank well and got into some good shooting positions as well as being heavily involved in attacks down that side of the pitch. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
3. Jordan Keane
Produced a superb goal-line clearance in the second-half to make up for losing the ball seconds earlier. Seems to be ahead of Adam Senior in the pecking order in partnering Jamie Stott in the back four at the moment. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Jamie Stott
Excellent at the back all game at Dorking, winning countless headers and making some timely blocks and interceptions. Played the ball out calmly from the back too. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town