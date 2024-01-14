Our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Tuesday's game against Solihull Moors

We’ve had a go at predicting the team that will start for FC Halifax Town against Solihull Moors on Tuesday night.
Have a look and see if you agree with our selection Town fans….
1. Sam Johnson
Its a rare occurrence that Sam Johnson concedes three goals in a game, and one he won't want to repeat on Tuesday night. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Had a busy afternoon at Southend, with most of their attacks coming down his side of the pitch. Town looked unusually vulnerable at the back at Roots Hall, with their back three having a day to forget by their high standards. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
3. Jordan Keane
There'd be no better way for Town's defence to bounce back than with a clean sheet though. The back three have been consistently good for a lengthy spell so it's unlikely personnel will change on the back of one game. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
4. Jamie Stott
Stott still remains one of the first names on the team sheet. Like his fellow two centre-backs, he just needs to put Southend behind him and focus on keeping out a Solihull team more than capable of scoring goals. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town