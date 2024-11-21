Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Our predicted FC Halifax Town side for Saturday's home game against Sutton United

By Tom Scargill
Published 21st Nov 2024, 12:04 GMT
This is the FC Halifax Town team that we think will start at The Shay on Saturday against Sutton United.

As always, you can follow all the action as it happens with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Back-to-back clean sheets now for the Town skipper - that's more like it. Made some superb saves to help Town over the line at Yeovil.

1. Sam Johnson

Back-to-back clean sheets now for the Town skipper - that's more like it. Made some superb saves to help Town over the line at Yeovil. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Has done his fair share of defending at crucial times in the last couple of games as part of a solid looking back three.

2. Jo Cummings

Has done his fair share of defending at crucial times in the last couple of games as part of a solid looking back three. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Another excellent display from him at Yeovil - so often finds himself in the right place at the right time.

3. Will Smith

Another excellent display from him at Yeovil - so often finds himself in the right place at the right time. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Gives good balance to the defence being naturally left-footed and his height is such an asset in both boxes that Town really need to exploit more.

4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro

Gives good balance to the defence being naturally left-footed and his height is such an asset in both boxes that Town really need to exploit more. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

