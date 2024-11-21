Our predicted FC Halifax Town side for Saturday's home game against Sutton United

As always, you can follow all the action as it happens with our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Back-to-back clean sheets now for the Town skipper - that's more like it. Made some superb saves to help Town over the line at Yeovil. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Jo Cummings
Has done his fair share of defending at crucial times in the last couple of games as part of a solid looking back three. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Will Smith
Another excellent display from him at Yeovil - so often finds himself in the right place at the right time. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro
Gives good balance to the defence being naturally left-footed and his height is such an asset in both boxes that Town really need to exploit more. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.