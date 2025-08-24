Our predicted FC Halifax Town side for the Bank Holiday Monday game at Scunthorpe United

You can follow all the action from the game on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Could have done better for Forest Green's first goal but didn't seem to be anything he could have done about their second Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Dylan Crowe
With Town short of options at centre-back, they may think strength in numbers in defence could be the best way to approach Monday's game and switch to a back three. If so, fit-again Crowe could come in at right wing-back. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Sean Tarima
And Tarima could move inside as part of a back three Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Josh Hmami
Was excellent when he moved to centre-half on Saturday but it's not his natural position, and Town may feel a back three suits him more than being part of a back four, with a bit more help either side and being able to bring the ball out from the back more effectively. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town