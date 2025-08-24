Action from Halifax v Forest Greenplaceholder image
Our predicted FC Halifax Town side for the Bank Holiday Monday game at Scunthorpe United

By Tom Scargill
Published 24th Aug 2025, 12:00 BST
This is the team we think will start for FC Halifax Town at Scunthorpe United on Bank Holiday Monday.

You can follow all the action from the game on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

1. Sam Johnson

Could have done better for Forest Green's first goal but didn't seem to be anything he could have done about their second Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

2. Dylan Crowe

With Town short of options at centre-back, they may think strength in numbers in defence could be the best way to approach Monday's game and switch to a back three. If so, fit-again Crowe could come in at right wing-back. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

3. Sean Tarima

And Tarima could move inside as part of a back three Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

4. Josh Hmami

Was excellent when he moved to centre-half on Saturday but it's not his natural position, and Town may feel a back three suits him more than being part of a back four, with a bit more help either side and being able to bring the ball out from the back more effectively. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
