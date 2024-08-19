Town in action against Aldershot last time outTown in action against Aldershot last time out
Our predicted FC Halifax Town side for their home game against Gateshead

By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Aug 2024, 15:06 BST
Here is the team we predict will start for FC Halifax Town in their home match against Gateshead.

You can follow all the action on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Could do nothing about Josh Barrett's excellent finish on Saturday. Other than that, had very little to do.

1. Sam Johnson

Could do nothing about Josh Barrett's excellent finish on Saturday. Other than that, had very little to do. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

I reckon Town will stay in a 3-4-3 system as that's what they used in both games against Gateshead last season, and didn't concede a goal, as well as in the FA Trophy final. It's more the personnel that could get shuffled about. That should be further up the pitch though, with Adam Senior remaining on the right of the back three after a sound performance on Saturday.

2. Adam Senior

I reckon Town will stay in a 3-4-3 system as that's what they used in both games against Gateshead last season, and didn't concede a goal, as well as in the FA Trophy final. It's more the personnel that could get shuffled about. That should be further up the pitch though, with Adam Senior remaining on the right of the back three after a sound performance on Saturday. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Also had a good game against Aldershot, looking very solid at the heart of defence.

3. Will Smith

Also had a good game against Aldershot, looking very solid at the heart of defence. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Has settled into the side pretty well. Distribution from the back is perhaps where most improvement could be made, but defensively, he's impressed.

4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro

Has settled into the side pretty well. Distribution from the back is perhaps where most improvement could be made, but defensively, he's impressed. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

