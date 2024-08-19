Our predicted FC Halifax Town side for their home game against Gateshead

2 . Adam Senior

I reckon Town will stay in a 3-4-3 system as that's what they used in both games against Gateshead last season, and didn't concede a goal, as well as in the FA Trophy final. It's more the personnel that could get shuffled about. That should be further up the pitch though, with Adam Senior remaining on the right of the back three after a sound performance on Saturday. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town