Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Friday's game at Dagenham and Redbridge

You can follow all the action from the game on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Produced a man-of-the-match performance on his 400th appearance for the club last time out. More chance of Town winning the Champions League in six years' time than Johnson losing his place! Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Showed exactly the kind of resilience Town will need all season by recovering from his mistake by scoring the equaliser minutes later against Gateshead. Other than his error, he had a really good game. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Will Smith
Another really impressive peformance from him on Tuesday night. Has had a rock solid start to his Town career. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro
Is showing promise for someone with so little senior football, but his distribution from the back just needs more composure. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
