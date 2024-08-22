Action from the Dagenham and Redbridge v Halifax game last seasonAction from the Dagenham and Redbridge v Halifax game last season
Action from the Dagenham and Redbridge v Halifax game last season

Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Friday's game at Dagenham and Redbridge

By Tom Scargill
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 12:34 BST
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town 11 for their visit to Dagenham and Redbridge on Friday night.

You can follow all the action from the game on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

1. Sam Johnson

Produced a man-of-the-match performance on his 400th appearance for the club last time out. More chance of Town winning the Champions League in six years' time than Johnson losing his place! Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

2. Adam Senior

Showed exactly the kind of resilience Town will need all season by recovering from his mistake by scoring the equaliser minutes later against Gateshead. Other than his error, he had a really good game. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

3. Will Smith

Another really impressive peformance from him on Tuesday night. Has had a rock solid start to his Town career. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro

Is showing promise for someone with so little senior football, but his distribution from the back just needs more composure. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

