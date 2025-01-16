Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Saturday's game against Dagenham and Redbridge

By Tom Scargill
Published 16th Jan 2025, 09:24 BST
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town side for the game against Dagenham and Redbridge on Saturday.

You can follow all the action throughout the afternoon with our live blog, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website,

Did what he had to do well at Gateshead, and was sent the wrong way for the penalty.

1. Sam Johnson

Did what he had to do well at Gateshead, and was sent the wrong way for the penalty. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Had a good game on Tuesday, particularly going forward and joining in attacks.

2. Adam Senior

Had a good game on Tuesday, particularly going forward and joining in attacks. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
What a season he's having. Game after game, always reliable, always at the heart of defence.

3. Will Smith

What a season he's having. Game after game, always reliable, always at the heart of defence. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
As if he's never been away since he came back into the team after injury.

4. Ryan Galvin

As if he's never been away since he came back into the team after injury. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownDagenhamRedbridge
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice