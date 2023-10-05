News you can trust since 1853
Actions from FC Halifax town v Southend at the Shay. Pictured is Chris MillingtonActions from FC Halifax town v Southend at the Shay. Pictured is Chris Millington
Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Saturday's game against Ebbsfleet United

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game against Ebbsfleet United.
By Tom Scargill
Published 5th Oct 2023, 12:40 BST

Have a scroll through our selection and see if you agree Town fans….

Should have done better with Woking's goal but redeemed himself with two outstanding second-half saves, especially the one from Dennon Lewis shortly before Tylor Golden's winner.

1. Sam Johnson

Should have done better with Woking's goal but redeemed himself with two outstanding second-half saves, especially the one from Dennon Lewis shortly before Tylor Golden's winner. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Came off before the end on Tuesday, perhaps having had three games out, but performed well as the right side centre-back, making several well timed clearances and interceptions.

2. Adam Senior

Came off before the end on Tuesday, perhaps having had three games out, but performed well as the right side centre-back, making several well timed clearances and interceptions. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

Came in from the cold at Woking and did well, offering calmness and a cool head at the back.

3. Jordan Keane

Came in from the cold at Woking and did well, offering calmness and a cool head at the back. Photo: Marcus Branston

Another game, another strong defensive performance by Jamie Stott. Has become such a consistent and reliable presence at the back.

4. Jamie Stott

Another game, another strong defensive performance by Jamie Stott. Has become such a consistent and reliable presence at the back. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON

