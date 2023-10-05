Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Saturday's game against Ebbsfleet United

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's game against Ebbsfleet United.
1. Sam Johnson
Should have done better with Woking's goal but redeemed himself with two outstanding second-half saves, especially the one from Dennon Lewis shortly before Tylor Golden's winner. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
2. Adam Senior
Came off before the end on Tuesday, perhaps having had three games out, but performed well as the right side centre-back, making several well timed clearances and interceptions. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON
3. Jordan Keane
Came in from the cold at Woking and did well, offering calmness and a cool head at the back. Photo: Marcus Branston
4. Jamie Stott
Another game, another strong defensive performance by Jamie Stott. Has become such a consistent and reliable presence at the back. Photo: MARCUS BRANSTON