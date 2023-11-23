Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Saturday's game at Aldershot

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's National League game at Aldershot.
Do you agree with our selection Town fans?
1. Sam Johnson
Again produced some very good saves on Tuesday, including from the last kick of the game to preserve a point Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Had a good game against Fylde, defended very well with alertness and diligence. Was unlucky not to be on the winning side. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
3. Jordan Keane
Town need his experience and nous when under the cosh and needing to take the sting out of a game. He and his fellow defenders will have been disappointed to have conceded from two crosses into the box. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Jamie Stott
Did his best to join in attacks on Tuesday. Defensively, will have been frustrated at the manner of both Fylde goals. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town