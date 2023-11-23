News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Saturday's game at Aldershot

Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town line-up for Saturday's National League game at Aldershot.
By Tom Scargill
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 09:10 GMT

Do you agree with our selection Town fans?

Keep up-to-date with all the latest FC Halifax Town news and coverage here.

Again produced some very good saves on Tuesday, including from the last kick of the game to preserve a point

1. Sam Johnson

Again produced some very good saves on Tuesday, including from the last kick of the game to preserve a point Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Had a good game against Fylde, defended very well with alertness and diligence. Was unlucky not to be on the winning side.

2. Adam Senior

Had a good game against Fylde, defended very well with alertness and diligence. Was unlucky not to be on the winning side. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Town need his experience and nous when under the cosh and needing to take the sting out of a game. He and his fellow defenders will have been disappointed to have conceded from two crosses into the box.

3. Jordan Keane

Town need his experience and nous when under the cosh and needing to take the sting out of a game. He and his fellow defenders will have been disappointed to have conceded from two crosses into the box. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Did his best to join in attacks on Tuesday. Defensively, will have been frustrated at the manner of both Fylde goals.

4. Jamie Stott

Did his best to join in attacks on Tuesday. Defensively, will have been frustrated at the manner of both Fylde goals. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:FC Halifax TownNational League