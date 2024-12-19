Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Saturday's game at league leaders Barnet

You can follow all the updates from the game on Saturday on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Didn't appear to be much he could have done about Aldershot's goals, on first viewing at least. Will need to put in a strong performance if Town are to get anything on Saturday. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Had a busy afternoon at Aldershot but was part of a Town defence that conceded three and could have let in more, so will want to tighten up against the league leaders. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Will Smith
If he's fit, he plays. Simple as that. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro
Has been in and out of the side a fair bit this season but perhaps now is his chance to nail down a regular starting spot. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
