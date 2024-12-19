Chris Millingtonplaceholder image
Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Saturday's game at league leaders Barnet

By Tom Scargill
Published 19th Dec 2024, 11:36 BST
Here is the team we think FC Halifax Town will start with in Saturday’s match at league leaders Barnet.

You can follow all the updates from the game on Saturday on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Didn't appear to be much he could have done about Aldershot's goals, on first viewing at least. Will need to put in a strong performance if Town are to get anything on Saturday.

1. Sam Johnson

Didn't appear to be much he could have done about Aldershot's goals, on first viewing at least. Will need to put in a strong performance if Town are to get anything on Saturday. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Had a busy afternoon at Aldershot but was part of a Town defence that conceded three and could have let in more, so will want to tighten up against the league leaders.

2. Adam Senior

Had a busy afternoon at Aldershot but was part of a Town defence that conceded three and could have let in more, so will want to tighten up against the league leaders. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

If he's fit, he plays. Simple as that.

3. Will Smith

If he's fit, he plays. Simple as that. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Has been in and out of the side a fair bit this season but perhaps now is his chance to nail down a regular starting spot.

4. Adam Alimi-Adetoro

Has been in and out of the side a fair bit this season but perhaps now is his chance to nail down a regular starting spot. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Related topics:FC Halifax Town
