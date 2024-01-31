Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Saturday's home game with Aldershot

As usual, you’ll be able to follow all the action from the game on the Courier website, where there will be a live blog as well as an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Sam Johnson
Will have a role to play as captain in cajoling the Town squad to improve performance levels. Get the feeling Halifax will need him to pull off some top saves if they're to get something against Aldershot's high-scoring attack. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
2. Adam Senior
Hasn't quite looked his confident, assured self in the last two or three games. Still in his first full season at this level so he's still learning his trade, but Town need him back at his best. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
3. Jordan Keane
Another who hasn't been playing quite as well as he was up until recently, with the side generally looking more vulnerable to opposition attacks. Halifax need his calmness and composure at the back though. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town
4. Jamie Stott
Rarely does much wrong defensively but Town's back three as a whole seems to have lost a bit of that aura of resilience and authority. Which is worrying as that has been the area of the pitch that has delivered most consistently this season. Photo: Darren Murphy/FC Halifax Town