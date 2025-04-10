Chris MillingtonChris Millington
Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Saturday's home game with Maidenhead United

By Tom Scargill
Published 10th Apr 2025, 07:00 BST
Here is our predicted FC Halifax Town XI for the home match against Maidenhead United on Saturday.

You can follow all the action on Saturday afternoon on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.

Lived up to his name by keeping out the first penalty at Eastleigh but was unable to stop the second. Otherwise, didn't have may saves to make, especially in the second-half.

1. Toby Savin

Lived up to his name by keeping out the first penalty at Eastleigh but was unable to stop the second. Otherwise, didn't have may saves to make, especially in the second-half.

Wonder if Town might switch to a back four on Saturday to try something different, in which case Emmanuel would start at right-back.

2. Josh Emmanuel

Wonder if Town might switch to a back four on Saturday to try something different, in which case Emmanuel would start at right-back.

Town's best player at Eastleigh with a terrific performance. Going to be a key man in what's left of the season.

3. Adam Senior

Town's best player at Eastleigh with a terrific performance. Going to be a key man in what's left of the season.

Getting a good run of games again in defence, and would be partnering Senior in the middle of a back four.

4. Adam Adetoro

Getting a good run of games again in defence, and would be partnering Senior in the middle of a back four.

