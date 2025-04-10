Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Saturday's home game with Maidenhead United

You can follow all the action on Saturday afternoon on our live blog on the Courier website, where there will also be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction.
1. Toby Savin
Lived up to his name by keeping out the first penalty at Eastleigh but was unable to stop the second. Otherwise, didn't have may saves to make, especially in the second-half. Photo: Justin Setterfield
2. Josh Emmanuel
Wonder if Town might switch to a back four on Saturday to try something different, in which case Emmanuel would start at right-back. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
3. Adam Senior
Town's best player at Eastleigh with a terrific performance. Going to be a key man in what's left of the season. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
4. Adam Adetoro
Getting a good run of games again in defence, and would be partnering Senior in the middle of a back four. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town
