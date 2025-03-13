Chris Millingtonplaceholder image
Chris Millington

Our predicted FC Halifax Town team for Saturday's National League game at Sutton

By Tom Scargill
Published 13th Mar 2025, 13:45 BST
Here is the FC Halifax Town team we think will start in Saturday’s match at Sutton United.

You can follow all the updates as they happen on our live blog, plus there will be an on-the-whistle match report and post-match reaction on the Courier website.

Good to see him get back to a clean sheet last time out. Another one at Sutton would be very welcome.

1. Sam Johnson

Good to see him get back to a clean sheet last time out. Another one at Sutton would be very welcome. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Has switched from right back to right wing back seamlessly. Will be a vital player for Town between now and the end of the season.

2. Adam Senior

Has switched from right back to right wing back seamlessly. Will be a vital player for Town between now and the end of the season. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

Can't see why Town would change things at the back after Saturday's clean sheet. Arthur has done very well since replacing Will Smith and deserves to keep his place.

3. Festus Arthur

Can't see why Town would change things at the back after Saturday's clean sheet. Arthur has done very well since replacing Will Smith and deserves to keep his place. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

It's credit to Galvin that he looks like he's been playing on the left of a back three a lot longer than he actually has, having adapted really well to the role.

4. Ryan Galvin

It's credit to Galvin that he looks like he's been playing on the left of a back three a lot longer than he actually has, having adapted really well to the role. Photo: Chris Nutton/FC Halifax Town

